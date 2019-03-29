|
Earnestine Allen
Sevierville, TN
Earnestine Allen, age 86 of Sevierville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the Co-Owner of Frank Allen Market and Grill for 45 years. Earnestine was preceded in death by her parents: Pink and Hester Gibson; siblings: Roy Gibson, Sylvia Boling, Golda Cusick, Ruth Todd, R.J. Gibson, Kim Gibson, Edgar "Trubb" Gibson, Thelma Lewellling, Aileen Gibson, and Fairy Green. She is survived by her Children: Kay (Jim) Tallman, Steve (Denise) Allen, and Katina (Steve) Sharp; Grandchildren: Courtney (Will) Carroll, Whitney (Derek) Dykes, Cody Allen, and Conner Sharp; Great Grandchildren: Harper and Tate Dykes and Bralynn Allen; Sister: Doris Berrier; Several Nieces and Nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to mom's caregivers, Linda Williams, Karen Geilenkirchen, Annie Craig, Mary Jane Ownby, and Sandra Campbell and U.T. Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: U.T. Hospice, 4435 Valley View Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday at Ellejoy Cemetery for graveside service and interment with rev. Ed Parton officiating. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfunerallhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019