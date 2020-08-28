Ebb McPeake
Loudon - Ebb Blair McPeake - age 70 of Loudon passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after struggling with several serious health issues for many years, he succumbed quickly to the ravages of COVID-19. As a young man he was very active and a man of the land. He built upon the lessons he learned on the ball field, the tennis court, and the boy scouts. After attending the University of Tennessee he successfully managed the family's two farms in Loudon County raising Herford cattle and related crops. In this capacity he was a long-term member of the Farm Bureau. In his spare time he became a black-belt karate expert and also obtained his pilot's license.
Ebb is preceded in death by his parents, Drs. Tom and Corrie McPeake of Loudon and his grandparents: Ebb and Harriet Blair of Loudon and W.T. and Ada McPeake of Morris Chapel, Tennessee. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Blair Lokkesmoe (Major Justin) and grandson, Will Lokkesmoe, of San Clemente, California. His surviving siblings are his twin, Dr. Bill McPeake, (Annie) and sisters Dr. Molly Peeler (George) and Mrs. Sally Gilkey. After his own health became too fragile for adventure and travel he took much vicarious pleasure in the antics, adventures, and accomplishments of his numerous nephews and nieces and their subsequent progeny. "Uncle" Ebb was always present at family gatherings, adding his ready wit and unique perspectives to the conversation.
At this time we would like to remember a longtime friend, Andrew Hamilton, and also thank the staff of Summit View of Farragut for their excellent care of Ebb in his last year. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Ed Newman and all the staff at the Lenoir City Dialysis Clinic for their many years of caring. A graveside service to honor Ebb will be 10 AM Tuesday, September 1st in the Steekee Cemetery with cousin, Dr. Sam Roberson, officiating. Contributions in memory of Ebb may be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the charity of your choice
. Friends may pay their respects 2:30 - 5 PM Monday at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com