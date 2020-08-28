1/1
Ebb McPeake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ebb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ebb McPeake

Loudon - Ebb Blair McPeake - age 70 of Loudon passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after struggling with several serious health issues for many years, he succumbed quickly to the ravages of COVID-19. As a young man he was very active and a man of the land. He built upon the lessons he learned on the ball field, the tennis court, and the boy scouts. After attending the University of Tennessee he successfully managed the family's two farms in Loudon County raising Herford cattle and related crops. In this capacity he was a long-term member of the Farm Bureau. In his spare time he became a black-belt karate expert and also obtained his pilot's license.

Ebb is preceded in death by his parents, Drs. Tom and Corrie McPeake of Loudon and his grandparents: Ebb and Harriet Blair of Loudon and W.T. and Ada McPeake of Morris Chapel, Tennessee. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Blair Lokkesmoe (Major Justin) and grandson, Will Lokkesmoe, of San Clemente, California. His surviving siblings are his twin, Dr. Bill McPeake, (Annie) and sisters Dr. Molly Peeler (George) and Mrs. Sally Gilkey. After his own health became too fragile for adventure and travel he took much vicarious pleasure in the antics, adventures, and accomplishments of his numerous nephews and nieces and their subsequent progeny. "Uncle" Ebb was always present at family gatherings, adding his ready wit and unique perspectives to the conversation.

At this time we would like to remember a longtime friend, Andrew Hamilton, and also thank the staff of Summit View of Farragut for their excellent care of Ebb in his last year. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Ed Newman and all the staff at the Lenoir City Dialysis Clinic for their many years of caring. A graveside service to honor Ebb will be 10 AM Tuesday, September 1st in the Steekee Cemetery with cousin, Dr. Sam Roberson, officiating. Contributions in memory of Ebb may be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the charity of your choice. Friends may pay their respects 2:30 - 5 PM Monday at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:30 - 05:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Steekee Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGill Click Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved