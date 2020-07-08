1/1
Ebony Michelle Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ebony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ebony Michelle Brown

Ebony Michelle Brown, age 36, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. Ebony was a loving and devoted Mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. She was a member of Overcoming Believers Church.

Ebony may be viewed on Friday, July 10 from 12-6 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel and on Saturday July 11 there will be a private viewing for immediate family only from 2-5 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to follow at the Dr. Walter Hardy Park, 2020 MLK Jr. Ave. Knoxville TN 37915 with Pastor Darryl Arnold officiating.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved