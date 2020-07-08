Ebony Michelle Brown



Ebony Michelle Brown, age 36, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. Ebony was a loving and devoted Mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. She was a member of Overcoming Believers Church.



Ebony may be viewed on Friday, July 10 from 12-6 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel and on Saturday July 11 there will be a private viewing for immediate family only from 2-5 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to follow at the Dr. Walter Hardy Park, 2020 MLK Jr. Ave. Knoxville TN 37915 with Pastor Darryl Arnold officiating.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









