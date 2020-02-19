|
Ed Hammer
Luttrell - Herdle Edward "Eddie" Hammer - age 67 of Luttrell passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Eddie was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church, and was a lifelong farmer who loved the land almost as much as he loved the Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herdle and Vola Hammer; and his sister, June Summers. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kim Hammer; son, Andrew Hammer; sisters, Opal Jones (Paul), Mary Watkins (Eddie); brothers-in-law, James Summers, Marvin Vanosdale (Rhonda); nieces and nephews, Rhonda Chadwick (Brian), Kathy Wallace (Jason), Pam Bailey (Dwayne), Ronald Summers (Tabitha), Joy Davis (Dwight), Colten Vanosdale; and many great nieces and nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with funeral service to follow. Rev. Wayne Peace will officiate. Family and Friends will then gather 10:45 AM at Block Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Block Springs Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020