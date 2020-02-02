Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Ed Hensley

Ed Hensley Obituary
Ed Hensley

Knoxville - Ed Hensley age 64, of Knoxville, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home. Ed was a retired graphic artist and a member of First Baptist Church of Sweetwater. Preceded in death by his father, Jack Hensley. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sharon Mills, of Knoxville; mother, Jan Hensley of Lenoir City; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Lanny Thompson, of Johnson City; brother and sister-in-law, Jackie and Lucy Hensley of Ten Mile; nieces and nephews: Chase and Kelly Hensley, Matt Thompson, Grant Thompson, Brys and Rachel Hensley, Laura and Levi Fitzgerald, great-nieces and nephew: Ella Thompson, Nora Thompson, and Finn Hensley. Mother-in-law, Olivia Mills; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Snell and Carrie Mills, all of Maryville; sister-in-law, Carol Shane of Knoxville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 5:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday in the Edgemon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Focus Ministries (focustn. org) or Zoo Knoxville (zooknoxville.org) Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
