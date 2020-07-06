Eddie Branum
Maynardville - Eddie Cline Branum - age 64 of Maynardville, passed away suddenly July 3, 2020. He was a loving daddy, son, brother, papaw and uncle. Eddie was an accomplished musician and loved playing drums and singing with his brother Steve and The Branum Brothers Band. He loved riding his Harleys with the Ole Geezers Trike Gang and loved cruising in his '39 coupe. Eddie loved family get togethers and spending time with his family. He loved his children and grandchildren. They brought a smile to his face and was so proud to be called Daddy and Papaw. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Branum; mother, Mildred; and Bill Joplin. Eddie is survived by father, Leon (Helen) Branum; son, Eddie Schyular (Shawnee) Branum; daughter, Kimberly (Phillip); granddaughter, Sammie Wages; grandsons, Kayden, Brody and Braylan; great granddaughter, Ivy Jean; brother, Steve (Linda) Branum; sisters, Ann Justice and Twila (Roger) Miller; special friends, Sandy Pope, Gary Cooper, Branum Brothers Band members Moose Collins, Eddie Satterfield and Steve Curry; special uncle, Bud (Sheila) Coppock; several nephews and great nieces and nephews; several special friends too many to mention.
Friends and family may call at their convenience from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The family will arrive at 5:00 p.m. The funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Robbie Jenkins officiating and Eulogy by Buddy Coppock. Friends and family will meet at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. interment. All bikers and old cars are welcome to ride in procession. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Eddie Branum. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net