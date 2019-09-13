|
Eddie Fraker
Knoxville - Eddie Fraker,age 66 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday August 15, 2019. He was a member of Bearden Gospel Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Brick Mason for over 30 years. Preceded in death by Parents, Betty Adkins and Gene Fraker; Brother, Frankie Adkins; Sister, Joy Fraker; Grandson, Eddie Gene Fraker; and Daughter, Jeanie Fraker Long. Survived by Daughters, Tammy Sentell and April Cox; Son, Eddie Fraker Jr.; Brother, Mike Collins; Uncle, Don Branum; Step Father, Cloris Adkins; Life Long Friend Patty Sizemore, and Grandchildren. The family will have a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm on Sunday September 15th at Bearden Gospel Baptist Church. A Military Grave Side Service will be held at Rocky Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019