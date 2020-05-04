|
|
Eddie G. Hunley
Knoxville - Eddie G. Hunley-age 75 of Knoxville passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Glen Oak Baptist Church, a U. S. Army Veteran and was a retired employee of Ronford Office Supply. Preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Evelyn (Booker) Hunley; brother, Kyle Hunley.
Survivors: wife of 25 years, Etta Mae (Buckner) Hunley; son, Christopher Eddie Hunley, both of Knoxville; daughter, Laura Dawn Smith and husband, Todd of Maryville; step-children, David Gideon and Renee McCloud and husband, Jason, all of Knoxville. Five grandchildren, Christian Blake Hunley, Rebecca Ann Hunley, Jeremiah Stephen Hunley, Lyndsey Rowe, Kayla Julian; four great-grandchildren, Ella Denning, Isaiah Denning, Ryland Rowe and Kynlee Rowe. Brother, Marty Robert Hunley and wife, Mary; sister, Marie Ford. Several nieces and nephews.
The body will lie in state for viewing 2-5 P.M. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the chapel of Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. Graveside service 2 P.M. Wednesday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville, Rev. Danny Scates officiating with music by Bobby Mink and The New Pilgrim Heirs. Pallbearers: Rondie Lee Buckner, Tony Ray, Lynn Munsey, Melvin Ray Lynn, Michael Brock, Lynn Hunley. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020