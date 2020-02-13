|
Eddie King
Knoxville - Eddie King - age 62 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease and COPD. He is now with his Lord and finally has answers to all of his questions. Eddie worked as a conductor at Norfolk Southern for 21 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sherry King; sons, Brandon (Sarah) Tilley, Justin (Danielle) King; grandchildren, Paxton Tilley, Noah King, Greyson King, and Taber King and Saylor King; sister, Debbie (Eddie) Simmons; and brother, Terry King. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Craig Cummings officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Monday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020