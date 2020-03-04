Services
Knoxville - Eddie Michael "Buzz" Mayes, age 68, of Knoxville, formerly of Morristown, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Kidwells Ridge Baptist Church most of his life. Eddie was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1969 and then graduated from Walters State Community College where he played baseball. He hit the first home run in the history of the Walters State baseball program. He was employed by the U.S. Post Office for over twenty years and umpired for the USSSA ISA Softball organization and was inducted into the girls softball Hall of Fame. Eddie was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mayes; parents, Oren W. and Maude Mayes; son, Phillip Barry Mayes; brothers, Tom and Bobby Mayes; and granddaughter, Addison Truman. He is survived by his son, Andrew Mayes; daughters, Sarah (Derek) Truman, Brandie Glover, and Jennifer Mayes; grandchildren, Jaxon Truman, Madison Mayes, Myranda DeMailly, and Lauren Glover; and a host of other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 6th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Eddie's cremated remains will be interred at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery in Knoxville at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11th. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the . Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
