Eddie Reagan
Sevierville - Eddie Samuel Reagan, age 73 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Eddie was not only owner of E & N Body and Machine Shop, but also a mentor to many. He had a love of fast cars and set records in drag racing, go carts and motorcycles winning several championships+. On the weekends, you could find Eddie racing anything with wheels and watching from the stands after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Conrad Reagan and Evelyn Reagan Moneymaker, step-father Buster Moneymaker, sister Patricia Reagan and grandparents Wesley and Minerva Reagan, Jonas and Minda Ogle.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Rose Reagan; sons and daughters-in-law Tony and Dawn Reagan, Travis and Stacey Reagan, Joe Reagan, Dan Reagan; grandchildren Sam and Whitney Reagan, Eddie and Arlena Reagan, Mindy Reagan, Cora Reagan and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Randy and Brenda Reagan, Howard and Sue Reagan; mother-in-law Juanita Patty; brother-in-law Eddie Patty, many close friends and beloved dog Emory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Monday in Zion Chapel Cemetery, 3334 Zion Chapel Rd, Louisville, TN for graveside and interment with Pastor Jim Malone officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019