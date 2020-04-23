|
Edene Sanders Hutson
Heiskell - Edene Sanders Hutson, passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 after a long illness. Edene was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hutson, parents, Clarence and Margaret Sanders, and sisters, Beulah Dax, Genevieve Rymer, Norma Jean Williams, and Jessie McGill. She is survived by her sons Wesley Hutson and wife Judy and Kevin Hutson, sister, Revana Archer, special niece, Karen DeVente, and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call at their convenience between 9:00am - 1:00pm Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will then meet at 1:45pm Saturday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2 pm graveside service, Rev. Tom Aiken officiating. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care of Edene during her illness. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020