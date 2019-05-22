|
|
Edgar Allan (Eddie) Brennan
Knoxville, TN
Edgar Allan "Eddie" Brennan - of Knoxville, born in Powell, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, 18 May 2019 at Tennova Healthcare Turkey Creek. He was 80.
Eddie was an avid lifelong fisherman and hunter, and built a successful sheet metal business, West Knoxville Guttering, in Concord. During his retirement years, he remained active at his lakeside farm property on Melton Hill, and pursued a variety of crafts including leather, tanning, and wine making. His friends and family would describe him as a force of nature, an absolute original, with a passion for local history and Native American artifacts, a hereditary legacy of Cherokee Indian in his heritage.
He is survived by his three children, Bari, 58, Christopher, 57, Joey, 47, grandchildren, Nicholas, 28, and Kathryn, 16, siblings, Bobbie Nichols, 83, Annette Loveday, 82, Tommy Brennan, 73, Charles "Bob" Brennan, 69, and numerous friends including Mary Garner of Concord, his close friend and companion for more than 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019