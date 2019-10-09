Services
Edgar Benny Vandergriff

Knoxville - Edgar Benny Vandergriff, born December 16, 1950 in Maynardville, TN, passed away August 31, 2019, at home with family surrounding him. Preceded in death by mother Mae Vandergriff, brothers Marshall, Ronald, Lowell, Lynn, Harold, Kenneth, and Charles, sisters Shirley, Barbra, and Charlotte. Survived by brother Dan Vandergriff, sisters Chris Ellis, Jean Hickson, and Florence, daughter Deana, and grandchildren Morgan and Wesley. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Served in the Vietnam War, based in South Korea. He retired from EZ Stop Market and had worked for Sea Ray Boats, Westgate Resort, and Denso MFG. He enjoyed local history, southern gospel music and helping others. He was saved and a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. On September 5, 2019, he was laid to rest at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery and will be sadly missed by family and many close friends. EZ Stop Market, and Paul, Pam, and Tony. Family wishes to express special thanks to UT Hospice, very special doctor Anna Moore, Seymour Fire Department, 911 and Mynatt Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Remember
