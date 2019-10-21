|
Edgar James
New Market - Edgar James, 79, a lifelong resident of New Market, passed from this world Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 p.m. Edgar and his late wife, Judy were members of Beech Springs Baptist Church in Kodak. Edgar was a kind, dedicated, and graceful man who demonstrated compassion with family, friends, and neighbors. He was a loving son-in-law to W. R. & Ina Hayes during their lives. He was a long-time employee at Berkline in Morristown. Edgar worked crossword puzzles and enjoyed sports, particularly University of Tennessee teams, St. Louis Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys. Edgar is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Judy who passed away in April of this year. He was also preceded in death by his parents, John & Sue James, Sister-in-law Gwen James, and nieces Robin Charlene Foreman and Rhonda Lee Huffaker. He is survived by his brother, Robert James and JoAnn of Jefferson City; sister-in-law, Willa Dean Huffaker of New Market; brother-in-law and wife, Jack & Earlene Hayes of New Market; brother-in-law, Bob Hayes of Talbott; Nephews Richie Hayes of Knoxville, Johnny James of Jefferson City, Rodger Hayes of Talbott; Niece, Belinda Miller-Rudd; great-nieces and great-nephews and their families. The family thanks the caregivers at Life Care in Jefferson City for their compassionate care during Edgar's brief time there. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Beech Springs Baptist Church in Kodak. Funeral service 7:30 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Richie Hayes officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday in Beech Springs Cemetery in Kodak. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 - 7:30 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. www.fieldenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019