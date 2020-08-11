1/1
Edgar Kelsie Elmore
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar Kelsie Elmore

Powell - Elmore, Edgar Kelsie of Powell, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020. Edgar, who was lovingly known as Sonny, lived a long, joyful life to the age of 90. A native of Knoxville, Sonny was born on August 2, 1930 to the late William Edgar Elmore and the late Nina Biddle Myers. After serving his country in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, he returned to Knoxville and married Johnnie Ruth Myers on January 29, 1955. They remained devoted to each other until her death in 2013. Sonny was a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and was honored as deacon emeritus. Sonny's greatest joys were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His unfailing love and devotion to his family will be greatly missed. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Ruth and infant son, Randy; his parents; his step-father, "Papaw" George Myers; and his sisters, Joyce Lockett and Mary Nell Miller. He is survived by one brother, George Elmore, and one sister, Billie Owensby. Leaving to cherish his loving memories are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Tim Hollifield and Cheryl and Lynn Mott; grandchildren Caitlin Hollifield, Jordan and Krystal Hollifield, Jeremy and Haleigh Hollifield, Kelsey Hollifield, Makinzie Mott, Andon and Sara Mott, Hillary and David Adkison, Madison Mott, and Bennett Mott; and great-grandchildren Evan Hollifield, Watson Hollifield, Emery Hollifield, Addison Hollifield, Parker Hollifield, and Brett Hollifield. Family and friends will meet at 1:15 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Sonny's lifelong friend, Danny Crisp, will be officiating and East Tennessee Honor Guard will be providing Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved