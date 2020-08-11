Edgar Kelsie Elmore
Powell - Elmore, Edgar Kelsie of Powell, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020. Edgar, who was lovingly known as Sonny, lived a long, joyful life to the age of 90. A native of Knoxville, Sonny was born on August 2, 1930 to the late William Edgar Elmore and the late Nina Biddle Myers. After serving his country in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, he returned to Knoxville and married Johnnie Ruth Myers on January 29, 1955. They remained devoted to each other until her death in 2013. Sonny was a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and was honored as deacon emeritus. Sonny's greatest joys were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His unfailing love and devotion to his family will be greatly missed. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Ruth and infant son, Randy; his parents; his step-father, "Papaw" George Myers; and his sisters, Joyce Lockett and Mary Nell Miller. He is survived by one brother, George Elmore, and one sister, Billie Owensby. Leaving to cherish his loving memories are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Tim Hollifield and Cheryl and Lynn Mott; grandchildren Caitlin Hollifield, Jordan and Krystal Hollifield, Jeremy and Haleigh Hollifield, Kelsey Hollifield, Makinzie Mott, Andon and Sara Mott, Hillary and David Adkison, Madison Mott, and Bennett Mott; and great-grandchildren Evan Hollifield, Watson Hollifield, Emery Hollifield, Addison Hollifield, Parker Hollifield, and Brett Hollifield. Family and friends will meet at 1:15 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Sonny's lifelong friend, Danny Crisp, will be officiating and East Tennessee Honor Guard will be providing Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com