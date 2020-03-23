|
Edgar "Ed" Snow
Knoxville - Edgar "Ed" Cleveland Snow, Sr., age, 91, of Knoxville, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020.
Ed was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in numerous leadership roles and contributing to the strength of the church in the south. He was also actively engaged in the Lion's Club, local youth organizations and scouting. His generosity and service was performed joyfully, always encouraging others to do and be their best.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U S Navy on the USS Boxer in the Pacific. He supported his family as a brick mason while attending the University of Tennessee. Afterward, Ed was a State Farm agent until his retirement in 2004. He was also an avid genealogist. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nora Teeple Snow; parents, Robert Lee Snow and Virgie Eller Mangum Snow; and seven siblings.
Ed is survived by his children, Robin Youngs, Lisa Conley and Ed Snow; grandchildren, Bret, Kimberly, Adrienne, Michelle, Nicholas, Tristan and Jillian; great-grandsons, Luke and Aiden, and great grand-daughter Nora; sister, Mary Morgan; and several extended family members.
A graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Grigsby Chapel Road in Farragut, when permissible.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sight for Kids, c/o West Knox Lions Club, www.knoxvillewestknoxlionsclub.org, Autism Society of America, www.autism-society.org, or , .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020