Edith Benson Helton
Pigeon Forge - Edith Anthony (Benson) Helton, age 88 of Pigeon Forge passed away at home on Saturday July 4,2020.
She was of the Baptist faith and a longtime member of Zion Hill Baptist church, before moving to Pigeon Forge, where she was a member of First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge. She was also a longtime member of Eastern Star. Even though she retired from the Standard Knitting Mills, she continued to work to the age of 85. She worked at many retail shops in Pigeon Forge, including Stewarts Drugs, The Old Mill Country Store (20 Years), and lastly at Bojangles. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was Preceded in death by Father and Mother, Roscoe and Trula Benson. Husband, Willie (Bill) Helton, Son, John (J.R.) Helton, Daughter, Doris Ann Murr, and brother, Theodore Benson.
She is survived by: Special niece and caregiver (who was more like a daughter to her) and husband: Claudette and-Wayne Reagan Granddaughter and Husband-Angela and Mike Reagan Grandson and Wife-Greg and Sherry Murr Great Grandchildren: Haley, Lindsey and Shane (Elena) Reagan and Draegon Murr Great, Great Grandchildren: Michael and Emily Reagan Sister and Brother in Law: Dorothy and Claude Justice Sister in Laws-Anna Benson and Mary Goosie Brother in Law-Elmer Helton Many nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care, especially nurses Patty and Dawn.
In lieu of Flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 206 Zion Hill Church Rd, Sevierville TN 37876
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday July 7th at 11:00am at Zion Hill Cemetery with Dwayne White officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.