Edith Byerley Sumpter
Maryville - Edith Byerley Sumpter, age 98, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care. Edith was born October 27, 1920 in Knox County, the daughter of Edward and Cina Byerley. She was raised in Alcoa and graduated from Alcoa High School in 1938. Her parents, along with her six brothers and two sisters all preceded her in death. While working at K-25 in Oak Ridge, Edith met John Sumpter, who became her husband of 64 years. John preceded her in death last September. For 12 years she delivered newspapers for the Knoxville News-Sentinel, creating additional income for her family and fond memories for her children and grandchildren. A devoted member of Praise Temple, Edith led by example with her love for the Lord, her family, and a good church revival. Edith was incredibly talented in the kitchen and all who knew her loved her cakes, pies, and Christmas candy. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Brookdale for the attention and care they provided for Mom the last three years. Thanks also to Amedisys Hospice Care. Beloved Mother, Nana, and Wife, Edith is survived by daughters Deborah Todd Rocco, Janet West and husband John, Dena Eakins and husband Phil, Lisa Anderson and husband Jimmy; son Sherrod "Buz" Sumpter and wife Lisa; Grandchildren Chris (Debbie) Todd, Becky (Jeff) Jones, David (Tracie) Todd, Jeff (Minnie) Todd, Julie (James) Adams, Wesley (Sarah) Anderson, Tommie Eakins, Cassie (Shannon) Mabe, Jed (Kacie) West, Melissa (Bryan) White, Mallory (Derek) Wisong, and Aaron Eakins; sister-in-law Alleen McInnes; 20 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Doug Simmons officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019