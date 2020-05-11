|
|
Edith Chandler
Knoxville - Edith "Pete" Yvonne Chandler - age 66 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Member of First Concord Baptist Church. She coached many children at the Inskip ballfields where she held many other offices. She was the first female manager for the Cochran family McDonalds, and she was also the co-owner of Lawn Doctor of West Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Nidja Landers; and sister, Katherine Landers. Survived by husband of 41 ½ years, Ronnie Chandler; children, Albert Cannon and Jeff Chandler; brother, Les (Karen) Landers; sisters, Debora, Pam, Carla, and Lilly; sister-in-law, Debbie (Gary) Spade; her dog, Fiesty; and a host of family and friends. A special thanks to UT Hospice and her caregiver, Lisa. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Richard Nicely officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020