Edith Earleen Bridwell Stewart
Knoxville - Edith Earleen Bridwell Stewart, a native of Jonesborough, TN, transitioned to her eternal home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 95 at her home in Knoxville, TN.
Affectionately called "Earleen," she was one of six children born to the late James S. and Margaret Bridwell. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Robert H. Stewart; sisters, Virginia Sylvers and Dorothy Rhea; brothers, Clarence, Smith and Herbert Bridwell; granddaughter, Tonya Mathews and great grandson, Trey Mitchell.
Earleen's memory and unconditional love is celebrated by her daughters, Janell S. (Stanley) Strong, Knoxville, TN and Charleen S. (Michael) Allen, Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughter, Stephanie D. (Carl) Edmondson, Jr., Nashville, TN; grandsons, Michael "Mikki" R. (Jekia) Allen, Jr., Knoxville, TN, Laveil M. (Monica) Allen, Nashville, TN and Chaisson S. (Shafannia) Allen, Fond Du Lac, WI; 9 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Saturday, February 15, 2020, the family will have visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at West End Church of Christ, 8301 East Walker Springs Lane, Knoxville, TN. Minister Jeremy Weekley officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020