Edith Geraldine Jackson
1929 - 2020
Edith Geraldine Jackson

Edith Geraldine Jackson 91, born April 6, 1929 to the late Fred Lee Jackson. She transitioned from into heaven, August 4, 2020 into the Master's hand.

She was a member of Payne Avenue Baptist Church.

Survived by daughters, Yvonne E. Sammons, Sheila (Chris) Kelso, Dallas Waterson, Delores Blye, Janie Goodwin, and Judy Delaney.

Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
AUG
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
