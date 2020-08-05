Edith Geraldine Jackson
Edith Geraldine Jackson 91, born April 6, 1929 to the late Fred Lee Jackson. She transitioned from into heaven, August 4, 2020 into the Master's hand.
She was a member of Payne Avenue Baptist Church.
Survived by daughters, Yvonne E. Sammons, Sheila (Chris) Kelso, Dallas Waterson, Delores Blye, Janie Goodwin, and Judy Delaney.
Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
