|
|
Edith Inez Johnson Patrick
Tellico Village Comunity Loudon, TN
Edith Inez Johnson Patrick, age 91 of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 21, 2019. Inez was born in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion J. and Mary Eula Johnson, beloved husband of 58 years, Frank Patrick, Jr; only child, son Dr. L. Dwain Patrick (pastor Dwain); beloved granddaughter, Ruth Inez Patrick Freeman and brothers, Glen Johnson and Doyle Johnson.
Survivors include granddaughter Amy Mary Anna Patrick Ritchie (Jeremiah) of Kendelville, IN; daughter in law Liesbet Jay Patrick of Greentown, IN.) James Freeman (Ruth's husband) step grandchildren Phillip and Faith Freeman, brother, Don Johnson of Vonore, TN and sister, Elaine Johnson Underwood (Floyd) of Lenoir City, TN
Inez was a member of First Baptist Church in Tellico Village, Loudon, TN. Inez moved to Northwest Indiana when she was married to Frank in 1947. She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. In Crown Point, IN for many years as a long distance operator. Later she worked many years and until she retired for Center Township of Crown Point, Indiana Assessors Office in Crown Point, IN. She loved the Lord, her family and her many friends and neighbors. Inez also like the Lady Vols. She loved good music, and she sang in the worship choirs in Indiana and Tennessee faithfully for 35 years.
She loved to travel and always marveled at the beauty of God's creation and could not imagine how beautiful the home He has made for us in Heaven. She loves to garden (flowers and veggies). Inez loved to study with the Tellico Village bible Study group and was one of the organizing members. The group was started 20 plus years ago with 4 people in attendance in homes. She also loved working on the Worship Banner committee at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City while a member there. In lieu of flowers, your gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Tellico Village for the Habitat for Humanity Fund.
Receiving friends will be Saturday, May 25th from 5:00-7:00 following with Memorial Service 7:00 at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, TN.
Graveside services and interment will be held Sunday 2:00 Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Claxton, TN. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2019