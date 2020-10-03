1/1
Edith June "Janie" Becker
Edith June "Janie" Becker

Lenoir City - Edith June "Janie" Becker age 82 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Edith was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, David D. Becker; mother, Mary M. Fox; siblings, Betty Giles, Vivian Landrum, Mary Jo Headrich, Lynn Powell, Hazel Smith, Chester Earl, William Earl and Jack Lane. Survived by her daughters, Jamie Holt (Tim), Cheryl Arsenault and Jennifer McPheeters (Robert); sons; Norman Becker, and David M. Becker (Heather); grandchildren; Amy Emery, Laura Dooley (Todd), Uriah Holt (Erin), Cory Arsenault (Rachel), Michelle Arsenault, Kim Hoskins (Garrett), Sierra Becker and David "Dakota" Becker; great-grandchildren; Luke, Emily, Hailey, Noah, Conner, Charlotte, Maple, Bart, Gus, Benjamin, Maisie, and Luca. The family will receive friends from 3 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, October 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Rev. Mike Earl officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
