|
|
Edith L. Skinner, age 91 of Loudon, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was a longtime member of Blairland Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred J. "Jack" Skinner; Parents, Walter and Nellie Harwell; Brother, Junior Key. She was survived by son Mike Skinner and fiance Amanda; Granddaughter Michelle Taylor; Great Grandchildren, Tyler Hansford, Lily Taylor, Landry Taylor; Nephew, Stevie Key; Sister in law, Brenda Key. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6-7pm at Loudon Funeral Home with the Funeral service to follow at 7pm. Reverend Jon Henson will be officiating. The graveside service will be Monday at 11:00 at Lakeview Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Skinner family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019