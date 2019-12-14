Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
fellowship hall at Bethel Presbyterian Church
Kingston, TN
Edith Louise Smith Griffith


1919 - 2019
Edith Louise Smith Griffith Obituary
Edith Louise Smith Griffith

Edith Louise Smith Griffith died December 13, 2019, one month after her hundredth birthday. She was born November 8, 1919, to Edgar Walton Smith and Verna Hedgecock Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Helen Johnston, and her husband James K. (Buster) Griffith. She is survived by her son, James Gary Griffith (Dianne), and daughter, Nancy Gayle Watson (Charles), and five grandchildren: Jennifer Griffith Langham (Patrick), Joanna Griffith Smith (Tommy), Megan Watson Ritz (Clark), Nathaniel Watson, and Alyssa Watson Lee (Adam). There are also ten great-grandchildren or great-great-grandchildren.

She was proud of having been a teacher. She began teaching in a 2-room school at Cave Creek and taught at Fairview Elementary School and Kingston Elementary School for a total of over 20 years. She was creative and used her talents to arrange flowers from her garden for the church altar, to paint and quilt, and to sew clothes for her grandchildren.

Perhaps most important to her was her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to her grandkids' activities, and cooking for anybody who showed up hungry. Her love for the beauty of nature, which she often remarked on even as life became harder for her, was inspiring.

The family will receive friends 3 to 5 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019, in the fellowship hall at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston.

Thanks to the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston and Caris Healthcare for helping her live her last years in comfort and with dignity.

Memorials may be made to the Roane County Retired Teachers' Association Scholarship Fund. Send to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
