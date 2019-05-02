|
|
Edith Maria Szathmary
Knoxville, TN
Edith Szathmary, age 95, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1923 in Debrecen, Hungary. To escape communism, she immigrated to the United States in 1951 with her husband, Kamillo, and parents, Colonel Jeno and Edith Matefy. Graystone Presbyterian Church served as their sponsors, and for the next 68 years, she was a proud citizen of the United States and resident of Knoxville. Edith fled Hungary in 1945 when all of Hungary was occupied by Russia during World War II. She and her parents were admitted to a displaced persons camp in Ansbach, Germany, where she learned to speak English. She was later employed as an interpreter at the International Relief Organization Headquarters. She met and married her husband, Kamillo, at the displaced persons camp. After enduring the arduous immigration process, she and Kamillo immigrated to Knoxville in 1951.After settling in Knoxville and the birth of her two children, Edith worked at the University of Tennessee Knoxville Office of Graduate Studies and Research, eventually serving as Director of Compliance. While at UT, she co-authored a bill, which later passed the Tennessee State Legislature,
recognizing secretaries as an official professional
organization. She was instrumental in securing the participation of Hungary in the 1982 World's Fair, the only Iron Curtain country to do so. She was a regular featured speaker on the importance of freedom and liberty. She retired from UT after 36 years of
service. In retirement, she traveled frequently to Hungary, spent time with her family and fostered her talent for gardening. Edith is preceded in death by her parents, Colonel Jeno and Edith Matefy and her husband of 50 years, Kamillo Szathmary. Edith is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kati and Jim Blalock of Sevierville; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pam Szathmary of Blue Ash, Ohio; grandchildren Shannon Hipsher, Katherine and JB Cherry, Kevin and Lori Szathmary, and Lauren Szathmary and Nick Feigley; and great grandchildren, Chucky, Kamilla, William, Tessa, Carlie, Declan and Silas. A memorial service, followed by a short reception, will be held at Graystone Presbyterian Church at 139 S. Woodlawn Pike in Knoxville on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Edith's name to Graystone Presbyterian Church or the University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, or the . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 2, 2019