Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Concord United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Concord United Methodist Church
Edith Mate Hummel


1946 - 2020
Edith Mate Hummel Obituary
Edith Mate Hummel

Knoxville - Edith Mate Hummel, 73, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Edie was born June 26, 1946, and adopted by her loving parents, Hal and Jean Mate, on December 7, 1946 in Kingston, TN. She was retired from BWXT. Edith belonged to Concord UMC and enjoyed volunteering there.

Edith was an avid baseball fan. She became a season ticket holder to the Tennessee Smokies when they were a farm club for her beloved St. Louis Cardinals back in 2003. She was active in the bowling community both playing and youth coaching. She was a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star and belonged to Elks Lodge 1684 in Oak Ridge. More recently she enjoyed working with the reunion committees for her high school class.

She is survived by her children, Tommie Hummel and fiancee, Charleita, Christie Hummel Cordova and husband, Tom, and her granddaughters, Jerrica Hummel and Ashley Ham. Edie considered all her friends as her extended family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6th, 5:00-7:00 pm at Concord United Methodist Church with a time of celebration immediately following. Martin's Funeral Home in Oak Ridge is handling the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 1-800-822-6344 or Concord UMC Good Samaritan fund 865-966-6728. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
