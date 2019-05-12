|
|
Edith Miles
Kingston, TN
Ms. Edith (Dee Dee) Miles, 92, of Kingston passed away on May 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Kate Miles, Brother Harvey C. Miles and granddaughter Emily Gibson. She is survived by her daughter Geneva Miles Gibson, granddaughter Amy (Bo) Capra, grandson, Nathan (Hali) Gibson, two great granddaughters Kaitlyn (Larry) Risner and Brylee Gibson, one great grandson Chris (Felicia) Stinnett, one great, great grandson Larry Risner IV, one great, great granddaughter Paisley Stinnett and one great, great granddaughter to be Lydia Marie Risner. She is also survived by one brother J.B. "Buddy" (Mary) Miles, niece Kim (David) Levins and son Preston. One Sister-in-law Peggy Miles and her children Karen Barbour and Keith Miles and their families. Ms. Edith loved her family, her church her community and her politics. She was an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church for over 65 years. Where she cared for many of Bethel's children in the nursery. She was an avid member of Roane Heritage Commission. She has been honored and celebrated by her Heritage Commission family, whom she loved dearly. Up until her health issues, she attended almost every Kingston City Council and Roane County Commission Meetings. She loved her politics! She would
campaign for Mayor of Kingston, sometimes, but it was all in good fun. Some would even call her "Ms. Mayor". She has been Grand Marshall of the Christmas parade and Lady Liberty in the July 4th parade. Ms. Edith had a huge impact on many people's lives and will be truly missed. We LOVE YOU, Dee Dee. Funeral 7pm Monday May 13, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Wendy Neff and Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Burial 11am Tuesday at the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2019