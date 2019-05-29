Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Edith Pauline (Polly) Sherrod Obituary
Edith Pauline (Polly) Sherrod

Knoxville, TN

Edith Pauline Sherrod (Polly) age 66 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Polly was a loving wife, Mother, and Nana. Preceded in death by son, Steven Sherrod; parents, James and Elsie Henderson and Father and mother in-law, Victor and Fern Sherrod; sisters, Bobby Monroe, and Mary Henderson; Brother, Pete Jones. Survivors include loving Husband of 48 years, Victor Dale Sherrod; daughter, Amanda and husband Dr. Brad Rogers; Son, Jason Sherrod; Grandchildren, Preston and Elizabeth Rogers; Brother and sisters, Brothers- in- law and sisters- in- law, several nieces and nephews, several dear friends. Polly was loved by everyone she met. She never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family. Polly thought of others first and was a true friend to so many. Family will receive friends at Weaver's Chapel, Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Interment will be private. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
