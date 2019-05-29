|
|
Edith Pauline (Polly) Sherrod
Knoxville, TN
Edith Pauline Sherrod (Polly) age 66 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Polly was a loving wife, Mother, and Nana. Preceded in death by son, Steven Sherrod; parents, James and Elsie Henderson and Father and mother in-law, Victor and Fern Sherrod; sisters, Bobby Monroe, and Mary Henderson; Brother, Pete Jones. Survivors include loving Husband of 48 years, Victor Dale Sherrod; daughter, Amanda and husband Dr. Brad Rogers; Son, Jason Sherrod; Grandchildren, Preston and Elizabeth Rogers; Brother and sisters, Brothers- in- law and sisters- in- law, several nieces and nephews, several dear friends. Polly was loved by everyone she met. She never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family. Polly thought of others first and was a true friend to so many. Family will receive friends at Weaver's Chapel, Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Interment will be private. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019