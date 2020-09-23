Edith Stevens Bearden
Powell -
Edith Stevens Bearden - age 73 of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 21, 2020. Edith was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was a Rule High Golden Bear that graduated in 1965. Edith also graduated as part of the first class at Pellissippi in 1981 with a degree in Computer Accounting. Edith loved her family, loved to laugh, and loved others. For as long as she could she served others and gave unselfishly to those around her.
Edith is preceded in death by parents, John Lester and Ruth Orne Brown; older brother John Lester Brown Jr., first husband J.H. Stevens and her second husband Raymond Bearden. She is survived by son, Jefferson Stevens (Laura); daughters, Kim Cox and Tiffanie Sloan (Greg); eight grandchildren, Brianna, Blake, Harrison, Addie, Emmie Ruth, Hudson, Micah, and Aiden; 5 great grandchildren, Chloe, Bently, Baylor, Gabriel (Gabe), and Ruth Ann.
The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 pm with Jeff Stevens officiating. Family and friends will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery following the funeral for the graveside at 3:00 pm. The family asks that those attending the receiving of friends and service practice social distancing, and masks preferred. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Arrangements by Weaver's Funeral Home, 5815 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN