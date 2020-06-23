Edith U. Finney
Edith U Finney

Knoxville - Edith U. Finney 59 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday June 21, 2020. Edith was a very hard working woman, had a great sense of humor and kept you laughing. She will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by father, James Finney; brothers, Kenny and Jimmy Finney. Edith is survived by mother, Myrtle Finney; daughters, Mary Beth Finney and Amy Evans; 4 grandchildren, Megan, David, Hunter and Chloe. 1 great-grandson, Kayson Evans; brother, Allan Finney; 2 sisters, Kathy Childress and Melinda Foust. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial service will be Saturday June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy with Rev. Brad McCoy officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
