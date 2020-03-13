Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Garbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund G. Garbee Jr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund G. Garbee Jr. Obituary
Edmund G. Garbee, Jr.

Signal Mountain, TN formerly of Talbott, TN - On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Edmund G. Garbee Jr., devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 88. He was born on April 28, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Edmund and Lillian Garbee. He grew up in Baltimore, MD and spent summers working at an ice cream shop on the Boardwalk in Wildwood Crest, NJ. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1954. Ed married Frances Marie Hensley on February 18, 1961. After leaving the military they made their home in Talbott, TN where they raised two sons, Edmund III and James Eliot. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his beloved wife's death. Ed served in the United States Marine Corps for 12 years and attained the rank of Captain. His civilian career included Director of Loss Prevention for Miller's department stores in the Knoxville area and the TVA Credit Union. After retirement, he worked for the River Rampage ride at Dollywood (which he spoke of fondly) until age 83! He was known for his infectious smile, kind spirit and placing others before himself. He led a life of dignity, compassion, and devotion to family. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, sister (Doris Garbee Hall) and his wife Marie. He is survived by his sons, Ed (Lisa) Garbee and Jim Garbee; and grandson Ethan. The family will receive friends at Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City on March 16, at 10am followed by the funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The in the name of Edmund Garbee Jr.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892

www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -