Edna (Athena) Alexander
Knoxville - Edna (Athena) Alexander passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, to Paul and Helen Tangelos and was a first generation Greek-American. She loved her family, entertaining, her Greek heritage and faith, books and life in general. She grew up in New York, and married Gregory Alexander in 1950. They were married 58 years before his death in 2008. After their 3 sons were born, they lived in Bethpage, Long Island, then moved to Knoxville in 1967. Edna worked in the Central Office of Knoxville City Schools and Knox County Schools for many years before retirement in 1992.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gregory Alexander, and brother, Peter Tangelos. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-laws, Dennis and Gail Alexander, Knoxville, Paul and Terry Alexander, Knoxville, and Tom and Lisa Alexander, Suwanee, Georgia; grandchildren, Chris and Meghan Alexander, Charlotte, NC; Melanie Alexander and Frank Aloise, Knoxville, Jason Alexander and Katie Lee, Chicago, IL, Sam and Heather Alexander, Knoxville, and Nick and Emily Alexander, Alpharetta, GA; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Anne Changas, Knoxville, several nieces and nephews; special friends John and Irene Manikas; special nieces, Stacy Changas Takonis and Alayne Zeto, her Lunch Bunch; and Chadwick Place neighbors. The family would like to extend appreciation to Angela Svebrok, Lin Leuciuc and the sweet caregivers at L&L Sweet Home Care and the special nurses at Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14 from 11:00 am until noon with Funeral services following immediately thereafter at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020