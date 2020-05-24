Services
Edna B. Jones Obituary
Lenoir City - Edna B. Jones - 95, of Lenoir City, TN passed away May 22, 2020. She attended Lanier

School. This beautiful soul goes on to be with her loved ones who preceded her leaving

this world. They include: her parents David Carmel Jones and Cora Heaton Jones;

brothers Vernon Jones, Clayton Jones, J.C. Jones and Fred Jones; sisters Helen Jones

Tyler, Jeanette Jones Cannon, and Nella Mae Jones Jones; nephews Randy Jones,

Boyd Tyler, and Steve Jones; nieces Pam Cannon Hill, Sherry Cannon Valentine, and

Teresa Cannon. Her family that preceded her in death also included Dr. Richard H.

Alexander, Dr. Mildred Monroe Alexander, and Janet L. Alexander.

The surviving family members left to celebrate her life include: her loving niece and

caretaker, Karen Jones of Lenoir City, her sister Erma Jones Giffin, TN, sister-in law

Cindy Jones (J.C.), GA; nephews Vernon Cannon, DE, William Jones, AL, Kent Jones,

NC, Joel Jones, GA, Glen Jones, GA, and nieces Denise Jones, TN, Debbie Tyler

Fields, TN, Ann Tyler, TN, Kay Cannon Myers, TN, and Sharon Carillo, GA, and

Richard M. Alexander, IA, as well as several great and great-great nephews and nieces

and cousins.

Her life was dedicated to caring for others in so many ways and she will be remembered

as providing us all with loving memories to cherish forever. Her 2 favorite charities were

the local Humane Society and providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for Knox

Area Rescue Ministries. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 24 to May 26, 2020
