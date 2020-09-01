1/
Edna Bonifacius
Edna Bonifacius

Maryville - BONIFACIUS, EDNA EULENE, 96, a resident of Asbury Place Maryville, passed away 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She retired from ORNL Y-12. She was an "Oak Ridge Girl". She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Walter Bonifacius and Ollie Mae Cross Bonifacius; sister, Doris Mae Rogan; and brother, Carl Walter Bonifacius, Jr. Survivors: Sister, Barbara Penland (Joseph M.); Nieces, Linda Giles, Sue Lynn Rogan, Angelyn Penland (Chris Smith); Nephews, David White, Stephen White (Susan), Lawrence White, Jay Rogan, Terry Rogan, John Penland (Saskia); Great-nephew, Eric White; Great- niece, Savanah Penland. Thank you to the nurses and staff of Asbury Place Maryville. The graveside service and interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 7 at Wartburg Cemetery in Morgan County. Memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or a charity of choice. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wartburg Cemetery
