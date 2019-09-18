|
Edna Eldridge
Knoxville - Edna Frances Muncy Eldridge age 102, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Shannondale Healthcare Center. Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. James Bailes officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. A complete obituary will be in Thursday's paper. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Eldridge's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019