Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Edna Fay Clapp


1941 - 2020
Edna Fay Clapp

Knoxville - Edna Fay Clapp, age 78, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was a member of Atkins Baptist Church for many years before moving her letter to First Baptist Church of Dandridge. She devoted her life to the care of her husband Richard and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Juanita Bright. Survivors include husband of 35 years, Richard Edward Clapp, son, Thomas W. Holbert (Denise), daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Ray (Mike), special son, Fred Caughron, grandchildren, Danielle, Laurie (Kyle), and Michelle (Jason), and great grandchildren, Jake, Phillip, Taylor and Kayla. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Woods officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
