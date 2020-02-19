|
Edna Fay Clapp
Knoxville - Edna Fay Clapp, age 78, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was a member of Atkins Baptist Church for many years before moving her letter to First Baptist Church of Dandridge. She devoted her life to the care of her husband Richard and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Juanita Bright. Survivors include husband of 35 years, Richard Edward Clapp, son, Thomas W. Holbert (Denise), daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Ray (Mike), special son, Fred Caughron, grandchildren, Danielle, Laurie (Kyle), and Michelle (Jason), and great grandchildren, Jake, Phillip, Taylor and Kayla. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Woods officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020