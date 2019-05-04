|
|
Edna Joyce Raper
Knoxville, TN
Edna Joyce Raper, age 82, of Knoxville passed away at home. She retired from Levi Strauss after 25 years of service. Loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and working outside, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by daughter Deborah Coaker. She is survived by children David Raper and Ann (Don) Brady; grandchildren Kelley Sweat, Matthew Coaker, Amanda Coaker, Lauren Brady and Logan Brady; and many great grandchildren. The family is having a private memorial service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 4, 2019