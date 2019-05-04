Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Raper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Joyce Raper


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Joyce Raper Obituary
Edna Joyce Raper

Knoxville, TN

Edna Joyce Raper, age 82, of Knoxville passed away at home. She retired from Levi Strauss after 25 years of service. Loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and working outside, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by daughter Deborah Coaker. She is survived by children David Raper and Ann (Don) Brady; grandchildren Kelley Sweat, Matthew Coaker, Amanda Coaker, Lauren Brady and Logan Brady; and many great grandchildren. The family is having a private memorial service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.