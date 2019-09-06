Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
New Vision Church
5520 Ball Camp Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Alcoa, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
New Vision Church
5520 Ball Camp Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Kennedy


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Kennedy Obituary
Edna Kennedy

Knoxville - Edna "Elley" Louise Layne Kennedy - born March 12,1940, in Knoxville, TN, transitioned to her new home August 31, 2019.

A graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1958, she attended New Vision Church and was a longtime employee of Levi Strauss and Burlington Fish Market.

Edna was preceded in death by husbands Aaron Mitchell Bond, Sr. and Oscar Kennedy; parents, Thomas Lewis "TL" Westfield and Frances (Robert) Layne; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Arnold Layne; brother, James "Jimmy" Layne, Sr. and sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Smith.

Left to cherish her memory: devoted children, Vincent Layne, Cincinnati, Ohio, Vanessa Bond, Valeria (Victor) Hodge, Vernon Bond; grandchildren, Rev. Taswan Mims, Lanese Layne, Camone Bond, Darrell (Charlene) Bond, Desmond (Dana) Layne, Ande' Bond, Janessa Bond, Ja'Dashum Bond. Brother, Robert "Bobby" Layne Jr.; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis (Larry) Davis, Debra (James) Manning and Sherry Lomax; two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, many nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends to include devoted friend, Wanda Porter.

Special thanks to Tasha Freemen, Connie Grady, Deborah McDowell, Stephanie Meyers, Jackie Penn, New Vision Church family, and DCI Martin Mill.

Saturday, September 7, 2019, the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at New Vision Church, 5520 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN. Dr. Charles Sanderfur, Lead Pastor and Reverend Taswan Mims, Eulogist. The interment will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the homegoing. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now