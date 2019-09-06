|
|
Edna Kennedy
Knoxville - Edna "Elley" Louise Layne Kennedy - born March 12,1940, in Knoxville, TN, transitioned to her new home August 31, 2019.
A graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1958, she attended New Vision Church and was a longtime employee of Levi Strauss and Burlington Fish Market.
Edna was preceded in death by husbands Aaron Mitchell Bond, Sr. and Oscar Kennedy; parents, Thomas Lewis "TL" Westfield and Frances (Robert) Layne; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Arnold Layne; brother, James "Jimmy" Layne, Sr. and sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Smith.
Left to cherish her memory: devoted children, Vincent Layne, Cincinnati, Ohio, Vanessa Bond, Valeria (Victor) Hodge, Vernon Bond; grandchildren, Rev. Taswan Mims, Lanese Layne, Camone Bond, Darrell (Charlene) Bond, Desmond (Dana) Layne, Ande' Bond, Janessa Bond, Ja'Dashum Bond. Brother, Robert "Bobby" Layne Jr.; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis (Larry) Davis, Debra (James) Manning and Sherry Lomax; two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, many nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends to include devoted friend, Wanda Porter.
Special thanks to Tasha Freemen, Connie Grady, Deborah McDowell, Stephanie Meyers, Jackie Penn, New Vision Church family, and DCI Martin Mill.
Saturday, September 7, 2019, the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at New Vision Church, 5520 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN. Dr. Charles Sanderfur, Lead Pastor and Reverend Taswan Mims, Eulogist. The interment will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the homegoing. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019