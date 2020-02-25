Services
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
1106 Highway 33 South
New Tazewell, TN 37825
(423) 259-8586
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Alston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Alston


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna M. Alston Obituary
Edna M. Alston

New Tazewell - Ms. Edna M. Alston, age 76, of New Tazewell, TN was born August 27, 1943 and was welcomed into her heavenly home on February 22, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, James & Irene and Brother, Carl Harmon

She is survived by her sons, William Alston and wife Michelle, Edward Alston and wife Jeni & Thomas Alston and wife Shannon; Grandson: Josh Alston and wife Amanda; 9 Grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; Sisters, Nancy Honeycutt & Jo Ellen Honeycutt; Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday February 29, 2020 from 11 AM till 12 Noon with Memorial services to follow at 12 noon in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bill Golden officiating. Music will be provided by David, Juanita and Natalie Honeycutt. Graveside services will follow in the Baldwin-Duncan Cemetery

~ Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -