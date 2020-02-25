|
Edna M. Alston
New Tazewell - Ms. Edna M. Alston, age 76, of New Tazewell, TN was born August 27, 1943 and was welcomed into her heavenly home on February 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, James & Irene and Brother, Carl Harmon
She is survived by her sons, William Alston and wife Michelle, Edward Alston and wife Jeni & Thomas Alston and wife Shannon; Grandson: Josh Alston and wife Amanda; 9 Grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; Sisters, Nancy Honeycutt & Jo Ellen Honeycutt; Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday February 29, 2020 from 11 AM till 12 Noon with Memorial services to follow at 12 noon in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bill Golden officiating. Music will be provided by David, Juanita and Natalie Honeycutt. Graveside services will follow in the Baldwin-Duncan Cemetery
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020