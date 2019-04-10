|
Edna May Miller
Powell, TN
After a long battle, Edna May Miller achieved her greatest dream of making her well deserved trip to heaven on April 7th 2019.
Edna was born in Maryville TN on 5/15/25. She was a retiree of Y-12 and was very proud that she worked on the Manhattan Project when it was a secret.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Ora Medlin, husband James Floyd May, 2nd husband Bennie Miller, daughter Janella Verner, sister Mary Williams, brothers Richard and Wallace Medlin, and favorite nephew Harold Williams.
She is Survived by her son Dana May, cousin Ted Medlin, grandchildren Michelle Williams, Chris Bradley, Jessica Cable, Savannah May Adkins, Elizabeth Grace May, and Vanessa Verner, 8 great grandchildren, special caregivers Norma and Shanna and all other PCM's, and special friends Bruce and Connie Warford and their 3 daughters.
Edna was a member of Temple Baptist Church, and also attended Midway Baptist Church for many years.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening, April 10 2019, from at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019