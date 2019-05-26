Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion's Chapel Cemetery
Louisville, TN
Edna McNeal

Knoxville, TN

Edna McNeal - age 92, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.

She was a member of Middlebrook Pike Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Walter McNeal, Jr.; son, James McNeal; and brother, Everett Collins.

Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, David and Terri McNeal of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Rollins of Kentucky; and brother, Johnny Collins of Corryton.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jim Haggard officiating.

The family and friends will meet 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Zion's Chapel Cemetery in Louisville, Tennessee for a graveside service and interment at 10:00 a.m.

Mrs. McNeal's guest book is available at

www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019
