Edna McNeal
Knoxville, TN
Edna McNeal - age 92, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
She was a member of Middlebrook Pike Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Walter McNeal, Jr.; son, James McNeal; and brother, Everett Collins.
Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, David and Terri McNeal of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Rollins of Kentucky; and brother, Johnny Collins of Corryton.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jim Haggard officiating.
The family and friends will meet 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Zion's Chapel Cemetery in Louisville, Tennessee for a graveside service and interment at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019