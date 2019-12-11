|
Edna Pierce King
Knoxville - Edna Pierce King age 91 of Knoxville passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by husband Eugene L. King, parents Archie and Seffie (Brock) Pierce, brothers Thomas and James Pierce, sisters Juanita McDaniels and Dorothy McCarter. Survivors include son, Terry King, daughter-in-law Sharon King, granddaughter Amanda Johnson, and husband Joshua Johnson, great-grandsons, Pierce Johnson and Everett Johnson; grandson Andrew King; daughter Mitzi Harding and son-in-law Tony Harding, grandsons, Wesley Harding, Tyler Harding and wife Stephanie Harding, great-grandson Ezra Harding.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee, with the Rev. Sam Ward officiating. Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019