Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Entombment
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Sisk Obituary
Seymour - Edna Hatcher Sisk, age 90 of Seymour, TN passed away June 2, 2019. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born March 6, 1929 in Knoxville, Tn. She was currently a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church, but had previously been a long time member of the former Fort Sanders Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Amos and Beulah Hatcher. She is survived by husband of 71 years Maurice (Richard) Sisk, son Terry (Ann) Sisk, daughter Nancy (Jerry) Palmer, granddaughter Melanie (Jim) Smith, grandson Brandon (Devon) Palmer, great grandchildren Cheyenne, Luke, and Faith Smith and Kaylee and Hayden Palmer. She is also survived by her sister Mabel Vassey and niece Susan Collins, as well as several other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family would like to thank Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and their heartfelt kindness during moms last days. We would also like to thank the staff with Smoky Mountain Hospice. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery (mausoleum) located at 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN at 12:30 pm for service and entombment at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the in honor of Edna. Condolences may be left for the family at www.BerryHighlandMemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
