Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Strevel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna "Sissy" Strevel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna "Sissy" Strevel Obituary
Edna "Sissy" Strevel

Luttrell -

Edna Lou "Sissy" Muncey Strevel-age 62 of Luttrell passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Willow Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Matthew Strevel, parents, Martin and Gertrude Pratt Strevel, sister, Sharon Muncey; brother, Clifford Muncey.

Survivors: husband of 42 years, Rev. John Strevel; daughter, Patricia Strevel; brothers, Jimmy, Kenny, Kyle, Paul, Claude and Bill Muncey; sisters, Sue Thomas, Brenda Suttles, Edith Anderson, Karen Hensley, Macy Gibson along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Knoxville and to all who helped through her sickness.

Funeral service 3 P.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Doug Munsey, Rev. Steve Tharp officiating. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Pallbearers: Nephews. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -