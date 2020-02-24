|
|
Edna "Sissy" Strevel
Luttrell -
Edna Lou "Sissy" Muncey Strevel-age 62 of Luttrell passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Willow Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Matthew Strevel, parents, Martin and Gertrude Pratt Strevel, sister, Sharon Muncey; brother, Clifford Muncey.
Survivors: husband of 42 years, Rev. John Strevel; daughter, Patricia Strevel; brothers, Jimmy, Kenny, Kyle, Paul, Claude and Bill Muncey; sisters, Sue Thomas, Brenda Suttles, Edith Anderson, Karen Hensley, Macy Gibson along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Knoxville and to all who helped through her sickness.
Funeral service 3 P.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Doug Munsey, Rev. Steve Tharp officiating. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Pallbearers: Nephews. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020