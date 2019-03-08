Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
For more information about
Edna Elmore
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Meridian Baptist Church
Edna Theddie Elmore


1977 - 2019
Edna Theddie Elmore Obituary
Edna Theddie Elmore

Knoxville, TN

Edna Theddie Elmore found peace on February 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles Kevin Elmore; son Noah Woods; daughter Amy Burk; mother Vickie Caylor; father Eddie Caylor; sister Amanda Lynch Shockley; grandsons Damon Woods, Stefan Woods and Liam Skyles; mother-in-law Vickie Woods; brothers-in-law Kevin Shockley and Clinton Elmore; niece Leah Shockley; nephew Keenan Shockley; and extended family members Lisa Oliver, Judy Oliver, and Tyler Skyles. A memorial service will be held at Meridian Baptist Church on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
