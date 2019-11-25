|
Edna Walker Nowling
Knoxville - Edna Walker Nowling, age 84, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019 from Vascular Dementia. Her loving husband of 61 years Sherman preceded her in death, as well as, parents P.A. & Roxie Walker, 2 sisters and 5 brothers. She will be greatly missed by her children Rhonda Stephenson, Debbie Underwood and Denise (Jay) Morris; her grandchildren Andrew (Julie) Stephenson, Morgan Russell, Ashley & Lauren Morris; her great grandchildren Cooper & Prudence Stephenson and Brady & Aubree Russell; her siblings Sue Walker, Doyle (Shelba) Walker and Allen (Darlene) Walker along with many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all. Special thanks to the loving care she received the last 4 months from Maple Court Senior Living and UT Hospice. Family will receive friends 11:00am-12:00pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Rev. John Lovelace and Dr. Alan Price will officiate. Family and friends will then proceed to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 1:30pm interment. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org/give. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019