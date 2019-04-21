Resources
Edsel (Rusty) Ralph Letner, age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence. Born February 9, 1942 in Ten Mile, TN. To the late Charlie and Claudia Roberts Letner. Mr. Letner is survived by his Daughters, Sharon Grayson, Robin Letner, Sherry Letner-Jones, Brandie Letner-McGhee; Several Grandchildren; Great-Grandchildren; and Sister, Jewel Letner; and a host of great extended family and friends. Mr. Letner will be interred in the family plot in Ten Mile TN, at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
